GAA INCOME SLASHED BUT WEXFORD BUCKS THE TREND

The G-A-A today has reported a deficit at national level of 34.1 million euro after 2020 revenue was badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The loss at central level is 27.1 million euro with an additional 7 million euro deficits at county and provincial level.

However in Wexford that trend is reversed with the county reporting a surplus of half million euro

This is mainly down to expenditure for last year being down by one million euro thereby increasing Wexford GAA coffers

Nationally the GAA’s revenue fell last year by almost 60 per cent from €73.9 million down to €31.4 million.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email