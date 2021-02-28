GOREY SENATOR HITS OUT AT ‘THUGGERY’ DISPLAYED AT DUBLIN ANTI-LOCKDOWN PROTEST

Demonstrations like the one seen in Dublin yesterday are a slap in the face for our frontline workers.
That’s the view of Gorey Senator Malcolm Byrne who says he was appalled at the display of thuggery on Grafton Street.
A Garda required hospital treatment and two others were injured as a firework was launched from the crowd at officers.
The Garda Commissioner’s clarified comments he made last night suggesting elements of the far-left were involved.
Drew Harris now says there’s no evidence of that – with the majority of demonstrators linked to anti-vaccine, anti-lockdown and far right groups.
13 people have appeared before a court in Dublin in relation to the incident.
Fianna Fail representative Byrne says we have to clamp down on those who seek to bring division to Ireland: