GOREY SENATOR HITS OUT AT ‘THUGGERY’ DISPLAYED AT DUBLIN ANTI-LOCKDOWN PROTEST

Demonstrations like the one seen in Dublin yesterday are a slap in the face for our frontline workers.

That’s the view of Gorey Senator Malcolm Byrne who says he was appalled at the display of thuggery on Grafton Street.

A Garda required hospital treatment and two others were injured as a firework was launched from the crowd at officers.

The Garda Commissioner’s clarified comments he made last night suggesting elements of the far-left were involved.

Drew Harris now says there’s no evidence of that – with the majority of demonstrators linked to anti-vaccine, anti-lockdown and far right groups.

13 people have appeared before a court in Dublin in relation to the incident.

Fianna Fail representative Byrne says we have to clamp down on those who seek to bring division to Ireland:

