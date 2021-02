19 Fianna Fáil TDs have said they would be open to the idea of entering government with Sinn Féin.

It comes a year to the day since Ireland voted in General Election 2020.

Fianna Fáil refused to talk to Sinn Féin about government formation after the results.

Gorey native James Lawless who is a TD for Kildare says while he’d be open to it in future, he’s not sure it would work

