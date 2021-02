Sinn Fein TD Johnny Mythen says the level of Housing Assistant Payment in County Wexford needs to be reviewed.

He has called on the Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, to address problems with the scheme across the state.

Currently, there are 1,573 people on HAP in Wexford with over 30% of those in receipt of the maximum top-up of 16-20%.

The Enniscorthy deputy says we don’t have to go too far to find a much fairer solution:

