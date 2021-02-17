HOMELESSNESS IS AN ABSOLUTE CRISIS IN COUNTY WEXFORD – CODD

Aontu Councillor for Wexford Jim Codd is highlighting what he calls an absolute crisis when it comes to homelessness across Wexford.

It’s believed there are 18 people in emergency accommodation in Wexford.

Temporary shelter was provided in Wexford over the weekend due to the cold weather, but that has now closed.

It followed an online dispute between Wexford County Council and housing charity Wexford People Helping People who say rough sleepers are being left confused by the guidelines around accessing help.

Councillor Codd says things need to change:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email