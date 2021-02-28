HOPES FOR ST AIDAN’S ASD UNIT TO BE UP AND RUNNING BY THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR

Construction work will begin shortly on the new Autism Spectrum Disorder Unit for St Aidan’s Primary School in Enniscorthy.

The Department of Education have approved the tender and it’s expected the project will take six months to complete.

The unit will cost around 1 million euro and there are hopes that it could be up and running for the new school year in September.

Local junior minister James Browne has welcomed the new ASD unit saying it will offer a full set of services to pupils who require them and provide a real option to prospective students in the area.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email