MEAT FACTORY WORKERS BEING FORGOTTEN ABOUT WHEN IT COMES TO DEALING WITH COVID

There are a number of issues regarding Covid 19 within the meat industry in the South East that need to be addressed urgently.

That’s according to the SIPTU trade union who say in order to tackle the number of clusters occurring, and the variant strains present, more must be done to help workers.

Covid 19 is not on the list of notifiable diseases, serial testing is not at the level it once was and most employees in the meat industry do not have sick pay.

SIPTU representative Greg Ennis told the Morning Mix that if any other industry had similar problems, they would have been fixed by now:

