“We are going to deliver a Technological University for the Southeast.”

That’s the promise from the Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris

Minister Harris was on Morning Mix, where he acknowledged that the South East has suffered from the lack of direct foreign investment and access to third level education as a result of not having out own third level facility.

The Minister said there is a solid commitment from the Government to deliver for Wexford and the Southeast

