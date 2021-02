Wexford County Council is being urged to draw down funds allocated under a half a billion euro road maintenance programme.

The funding was announced today for the upkeep of local and regional roads around the country.

Many such roads in County Wexford are now in need of essential repair and maintenance

Safety projects and climate change adaptation works also feature in the 550 million euro plan.

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton says the projects will be rolled out in 2021

