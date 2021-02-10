NEW ROSS SHOULD BE NEXT WHEN IT COMES TO VACCINATION CENTRES – SHEEHAN

New Ross would be the perfect location for a second vaccination centre in County Wexford and would cover the south of the county.

That’s the view of local councillor Michael Sheehan after the news that the Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy will become the first mass vaccination centre in Wexford.

The hotel will mainly cover the middle and north of the county but may not be suitable for those further afield.

Councillor Sheehan says rumours of a cross county catchment area would not be accessible for many in South Wexford:

