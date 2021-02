The number of people in rural Ireland having difficulty accessing a bank or post office has increased over the last ten years.

New CSO figures show the proportion having problems with access to banks went from just under 10% in 2011 to 15.5% in 2019.

The figure for post offices went from 6% in 2011 to 10.4% in 2019.

The stats also reveal the number of rural households with landlines, mobile phones and computers has increased significantly between 2004 and 2019.

