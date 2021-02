Wexford Festival Opera has appointed a new CEO until the end of Festival 2021.

Randall Shannon will step into the role recently vacated by David McLoughlin after 13 years.

Mr Shannon has held similar roles in the Irish Chamber Orchestra, Opera Theatre Company and Opera Northern Ireland in the past.

He will take up the position on an interim basis and will be in charge of the 2021 festival which will be celebrating 70 years in Wexford.

