PAYMENT BREAKS FOR BUSINESS LOANS COULD HELP SAVE INDUSTRIES IN WEXFORD – QUINN

The reintroduction of a loan moratorium could help save businesses and get them through the next few months until the economy reopens.

That’s the view of a Wexford hotelier who says only for the summer months last year, his industry would have been in serious trouble.

Wexford business people are looking to access supports after last night’s announcement of a further extension to Covid 19 lockdown restrictions.

Pat Quinn is the Owner of the Brandon House Hotel in New Ross and says a payment break like last year would really help businesses like his to get back on their feet:

