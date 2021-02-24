POPULATION GROWTH IN THE SOUTH EAST IS GOING TO AFFECT MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES IN THE NEAR FUTURE

The population growth in the South East means there is going to be a further strain on mental health services in the near future.

That’s the view of mental health campaigner from Wexford Raymond Shannon who says he doesn’t think a lot of thought and planning has gone into solving the problems faced by service users here.

A larger unit for mental health patients has been established in Waterford recently which has been welcomed by campaigners.

However, speaking to South East Radio, Raymond says it’s not nearly enough to deal with current problems and ones that are coming down the line:

