Sinn Féin TD for Wexford Deputy Johnny Mythen says there’s is a real need to help workers and families on the pandemic unemployment payment.

The Enniscorthy deputy says there are people out there who are struggling to pay their heating and electricity bills because they can’t get to work.

Deputy Mythen says there are over 15,000 people across Wexford receiving the PUP and he feels they should be entitled to the winter fuel allowance:

