Questions Still Remain Over University For South East

There are hopes that the South East is closer to developing a Technological University after the Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris announced the setting up of a regional engagement advisory group.

Dr. Ray Griffin, lecturer at WIT welcomes the news and he says the South East has been waiting for ten years for advancement of a university for the region.

However Dr. Griffin says without real and substantial investment, like in other regions, the wait for a TU in the South East will go on.

Wexford labour TD Brendan Howlin says we need to know how committed Waterford and Carlow ITs are in relation to the significant establishment of a campus in Wexford.

