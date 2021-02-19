REPUBLICAN COMMEMORATION EVENT CRITICISED AS ‘REPUGNANT’ AS SINN FEIN DEFEND HONOURING THE DEAD

Sinn Fein have said that everyone has the right to remember their dead and they’re not looking to drag up the past.

That’s the view of North Wexford councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin who has defended honouring the memory of Wexford man Edward O’Brien.

The party have been criticised for a proposed commemoration of the Gorey man who was killed in a bomb blast in London in 1996.

The 21-year-old was killed when the device he was allegedly carrying exploded prematurely on a bus in Aldwych.

Councillor Ó Súilleabháin told South East Radio apologies have been made in relation to the incident:

Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell says this incident shows that the party can’t move on from it’s past:

