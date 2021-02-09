ROAD DEATHS NOT REDUCING DUE TO LOCKDOWN

The volume of cars on Irish roads increased slowly throughout the month January despite the current covid-19 restrictions.

CSO data shows regional traffic volumes fell by 55 per cent in the final week of January, but more cars were off the roads during the initial lockdown months.

Six people died on Irish roads in January, while drivers are being urged to slow down this month as February was the most deadly month of 2020.

The Road Safety Authority’s Brian Farrell says they are concerned drivers are still speeding despite the level 5 measures in place

