SER SPORTS HOUR 27TH FEBRUARY

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we spoke to the new S&C coach with the Wexford Senior Footballers Peter Shaw.

A man who has hurled for Carlow and worked with Leinster Rugby in the past, Peter discussed how to avoid injuries, how to motivate players to reach their potential and the mysterious way Brian Malone has kept himself at tip top shape well into his thirties.

We also caught up with Brian O’Sullivan from the Wexford FC club as they prepare to get their 2021 First Division season underway at the end of next month.

There’s plenty of new faces at Ferrycarrig Park this year so Brian told us how they’re fitting in, looked at the chances of some local lads coming through and establishing themselves in the first team and described his ambition to lift Wexford off the bottom of the table.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Peter Shaw new S&C coach with Wexford Senior Footballers:

Brian O’Sullivan on Wexford FC ahead of the 2021 First Division season:

