SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we spoke to Denis Kirwan of Touchline Media as he gave us the insight into a new TG4 documentary series focusing on the finest National Hunt racehorses to ever come out of Ireland.

Laochra na Rásaíochta starts on TG4 on Thursday the 18th of February at half past 9 and looks at the magic of Arkle and Denis shared some of his memories of the likes of Danoli, Florida Pearl and Moscow Flyer.

Kate Kelly is a Wexford camogie legend with 4 All Ireland titles and 9 All Stars during her career but she wants to see the next generation of women getting the same treatment as men when it comes to sport.

She joined us on the show to talk about leveling that playing field and why it’s good to see women taking more of a leading role when it comes to Gaelic Games.

And rising star in dressage, Oscar O’Connor spoke to Aidan about his meteoric rise and about juggling school with European championships.

At just 13 years of age, he’s certainly one for the future and his mother Susie outlined the kind of challenges that are facing the family as they look to support their superstar.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Racing journalist Denis Kirwan on Laochra na Rásaíochta and the heroes of Irish racing in days gone by:

Camogie legend Kate Kelly on leveling the playing field for women athletes and where Wexford are right now:

Oscar and Susie O’Connor on dressage and the European Championships in Hungary:

