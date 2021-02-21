SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 20TH FEBRUARY

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we caught up with young Wexford jockey Jordan Gainford as he moves into the professional ranks.

The Caim man started with Shea Slevin before having winners with Colin Bowe in the point to point game and is now linking up with Gordon Elliott where he’s sure to have some of the finest racehorses in Ireland at his disposal.

We also spoke to Neil Berry from Wexford Town who is a cycling fanatic who is mimicking the real life Tour De France on a stationary bike in his shed.

He’s doing all of this to help raise money for the Wexford Special Olympics club where he has family ties.

To see where the money would go, we also caught up with gymnastics coach at Wexford SO Sinead Sinnott who gave us reasons to be optimistic while outlining the history of the club.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Jordan Gainford on moving to the Pro ranks in Racing:

Neil Berry on the Virtual Tour De France for Wexford Special Olympics:

Sinead Sinnott on Wexford SO and running a club under lockdown:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email