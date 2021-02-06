SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 6TH FEBRUARY

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we heard from dietician Arthur Dunne who gave us some brilliant tips on looking after what we eat when it comes to training.

Regular listeners to the show will recognise Arthur as the man who was pulling the strings at scrum half for the Enniscorthy Rugby Club when they won their Provincial Towns Cup in 2019.

A Ballyhogue man who has an interest in the science of food and how it can improve performance.

He’s also studying some very interesting stats around jockeys and their bone health which you can hear more about in this chat with Liam Spratt.

We also caught up with a young Wexford town man who is going to hopefully be the spark that will see Finn Harps shoot up the table in the Premier Division this year.

Ethan Boyle, formerly of North End United has joined up the Ballybofey squad for the second time after 2 very successful years in Donegal in 2016 and 17.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Arthur Dunne on jockey’s bone health and working with Laois hurlers:

Arthur Dunne on Enniscorthy in the AIL and advice for listeners:

Ethan Boyle on his Finn Harps return and memories of North End United:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email