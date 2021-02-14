SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY 14TH FEBRUARY

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we heard from a counsellor who has helped some sports teams to overcome any mental blocks and make the most of their god given talents.

Denis O’Connor formerly worked with Console and is now bringing his gifts to the world of Gaelic games and beyond.

We heard from Arthur Dunne about looking after what we put in our bodies, well Denis gave us advice about what we should put into our brains and how we can look after each other especially in these difficult times.

We also caught up with John Carroll, recently of the Courtown Hibs Ladies and now of the new Wexford Youths under 19s squad ahead of their inaugural season.

John will be hoping to guide some of the finest prospects in women’s football in the county to the senior ranks but he’s not afraid to go after a bit of silverware as well as he tries to make the most of a great squad in Ferrycarrig.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Denis O’Connor on looking after your mental health as an athlete:

John Carroll on his new role as the Wexford Youths U19s manager:

