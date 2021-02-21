SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY 21ST FEBRUARY

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we caught up with former St Martins man Barry O’Connor who is living the life out in Australia as he aims to become the next big Irish star in the AFL.

His second season is coming up shortly and he told us a little bit about the day to day life of a footy star in Oz and what life has been like there for the last 12 months.

We also got the thoughts of our hurling analyst Billy Byrne on the issues that are affecting the sport at the minute including the restrictions, the black card and the All Stars.

He also paid tribute to a dear friend Nicky Stafford former chairman of Naomh Eanna who sadly passed away recently.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Barry O’Connor on his life with the AFL and lockdown in Australia:

Billy Byrne on the black card in hurling and a tribute to Nicky Stafford:

