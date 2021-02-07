SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY 7TH FEBRUARY

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we brought you a wide ranging interview with the chairman of Wexford GAA Micheal Martin.

He went through the work that’s going on behind the scenes while games remain a no go area right now, looked ahead to when we might be able to see Wexford teams back in top level action again and how 2021 is looking for schoolkids who want to represent their schools on the Gaelic pitch.

We also caught up with the lads from the Wexford Eagles American Football club who helped us build up to this year’s Superbowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Founder John Lynch and PRO Tommy Martin told us how they came to fall in love with gridiron, how Covid affected their 2020 and answered the immortal question, Brady or Mahomes?

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Micheal Martin on Wexford GAA and the road ahead in 2021:

John Lynch and Tommy Martin of the Wexford Eagles on the Superbowl and history of the club:

