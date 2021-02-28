SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY FEBRUARY 28TH

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we brought you a round up of the Cairde Loch Garman Wexford GAA Player of the Year Awards as the best performances from last year’s championships in hurling and football were rightfully celebrated.

Conor Hearne was the winner of the Hurling Player of the Year after a stunning season with the title winning Shelmaliers and he told us why they’re hungry to go back to back in 2021.

We also want to congratulate former Wexford chairman Derek Kent who was named the head of the CCCC at the GAA congress yesterday.

It’s certainly in safe hands and Liam Spratt caught up with the Taghmon Camross clubman about his feelings on some of the new rules that are coming in this season.

Wexford Wanderers Cricket Club were on a roll before 2020 hit with 3 years of sustained success for their sides.

They didn’t let the lockdown get them down though and they’re hoping to get back out to the crease very soon.

Herbie Honohan and Sean Dunk from the club told us about the work they do to get young people playing the game and why history is so important to the Wanderers.

