A site has been chosen for a new fire station in Enniscorthy.

An area near the Old Dublin Road roundabout has been selected under the Department of Housing’s Fire Service Capital Programme.

A new station is also being planned for New Ross while Gorey Fire Station is due a refurbishment under the plans.

Local junior minister James Browne says it’s about time the fire brigade were properly resourced in the town:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email