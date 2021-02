The South East continues to be on status yellow snow warning, particularly on highs ground.

It’s expected that any snow will turn to sleet later this evening and tonight.

Further snow accumulations are expected tomorrow, especially on high ground.

However the weather is expected to turn mild again next week.

The good news from Cathal Nolan of the Irish Weather Channel is, we won’t see a repeat of Storm Emma in 2018:

