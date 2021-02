A major fire which caused serious damage to a pub in Wexford has now been extinguished.

A popular establishment, the Foggy Dew pub and guesthouse was badly damaged by the blaze which was first reported at around 9am this morning.

Residents were evacuated from the local area and have now been relocated.

County Secretary David Minogue told South East Radio News that thanks to the good work of the emergency services, no injuries occurred and the fire wasn’t allowed to spread:

