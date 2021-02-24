SUPPORTS ARE WELCOME BUT WEXFORD CHAMBER CALLS FOR HELP FOR BUSINESSES

A business organisation representing the interests of Wexford companies says the supports announced last night as part of the Government’s lockdown extension aren’t going to be enough to keep everyone’s head above the water.

County Wexford Chamber were giving their reaction to the news that many businesses will remain shut until April 5th.

They say while the supports are welcome, many business owners in the county fear they may be in a similar precarious position in a few short months.

Operations manager with the Chamber Emma Dunphy says the government needs to rebuild the confidence of owners in Wexford:

