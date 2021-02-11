TALK TO TOM URGING WEXFORD PEOPLE TO FIGHT LONELINESS AND HELP OTHERS

A new volunteer help line is being set up in Wexford to take calls from people who are experiencing loneliness or anxiety during lockdown.

Talk To Tom was set up in 2012 to provide support to those who lost loved ones to suicide.

Now nine years later and because of the Covid 19, Talk to Tom has identified a need for people to talk about their worries and isolation.

Ray Cullen from Talk to Tom is inviting anyone interested in becoming a “Buddy” and spending a couple of hours every week listening to peoples concerns to contact the organization.

To get more information, you can go to “talktotom.ie” or if you wish to talk to someone you can call the help line on 0818 30 30 61.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email