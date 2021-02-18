TOMHAGGARD AND BALLYCARNEY TO KICK OFF BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE IN WEXFORD

Work on the provision of National Broadband infrastructure across Wexford is to begin shortly, beginning in Tomhaggard and Ballycarney.

There is an overall figure of over 22,000 premises, including domestic and business in Wexford to be connected.

The next 18 months will see approximately 1/4 of these connected by National Broadband Ireland.

Minister of State with responsibility for the rollout of Broadband Martin Heydon was on Morning Mix.

He outlined some of the areas that will be serviced first:

