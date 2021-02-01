Traveller Representative Comments On Recent Funeral In Wexford

A leading member of the traveller community says those who don’t , or refuse to abide by covid 19 regulations are playing Russian Roulette with their lives.

Martin Collins from Pavee Point was commenting on the recent funeral in County Wexford which was attended by a large number of people.

Mister Collins was on Morning Mix where said it’s unacceptable, regardless of who in society shows disrespect and puts lives in danger

Meanwhile Chairman of Wexford County Council Ger Carty say we must all redouble our efforts to rid society of covid 19

