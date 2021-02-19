ULSTER BANK HAS ‘NO INTENTION’ OF LAYING OFF EXTRA STAFF OR CLOSING BRANCHES THIS YEAR

The Financial Services Union has described as ‘constructive’ a meeting it held with the Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe over the closure of Ulster Bank.

The discussion focused on job certainty for staff, terms and conditions and the retention of the Branch structure.

Ulster Bank says it has no intention to close branches this year or lay off extra staff, despite its decision to exit the Irish market.

The bank has branches in Enniscorthy, Gorey and Wexford Town.

The announcement of a “phased withdrawal” follows a strategic review by UK parent company, NatWest, into its operations here.

Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard explains why the decision to exit the Irish market has been taken:

