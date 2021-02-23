Water Levels Continue To Rise In The River Slaney in Enniscorthy

Wexford County Council is implementing its emergency flood plan, as a precautionary measure, in Enniscorthy tonight due to rising water levels in the River Slaney.

A high tide is expected during the early hours of tomorrow morning. Heavy rain is continuing across the region which could result in the River Slaney bursting its banks later tonight.

Wexford County Council is making sand bags available to businesses operating in low lying areas of Enniscorthy tonight such as Templeshannon Quay and Island Road.

