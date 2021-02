Wexford Labour TD Brendan Howlin says we must all stick with HSE protocol regarding the rollout of the Covid 19 vaccine

There had been some reports during the week which alleged that certain groups were attempting to jump the ladder to get the inoculation quicker.

Deputy Howlin says he has spoken to the HSE and a clear directive will be issued that we must stick to the order, beginning with the most vulnerable:

