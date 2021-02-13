WEXFORD CHARITY HITS OUT AT COUNCIL’S EMERGENCY HELPLINE FOR HOMELESS

A charity which helps rough sleepers in Wexford is calling for more guidance around Wexford County Council’s out of hours emergency helpline.

Wexford People Helping People say 6 homeless people were left in limbo last night after what they called a complete system failure.

With the help of Gardai, a suitable accommodation was found for the affected people during what was a bitterly cold night.

Founder of the charity Clair Malone says there needs to be a better structure in place so that rough sleepers aren’t going round in circles looking for help:

Wexford County Council told South East Radio they would not be commentating on this story as the matter is being investigated.

