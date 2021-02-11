WEXFORD GAA TO DISCUSS PATH FORWARD AFTER GAA ELITE EXEMPTION RESCINDED

Last night’s news was a big blow for members of Wexford GAA who were looking forward to getting back out on the field.

The Association’s fixture calendar is now up the air after it was revealed Gaelic Games is no longer covered under Level 5 exemptions for elite level sports during the pandemic.

The GAA say that all activity – including training – will not be permitted until April at the earliest.

Wexford GAA PRO PJ Howlin says they may have to look at a solution which puts the clubs ahead of the intercounty like last year but no decision has yet been made:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email