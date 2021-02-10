WEXFORD GENERAL URGES PUBLIC TO KEEP ATTENDING DESPITE COVID CASES AT THE HOSPITAL

A leading doctor dealing with the elderly at Wexford General Hospital is reminding the public not to be afraid to ask for medical assistance.

Geriatrician Dr Michael Reardon is urging those who feel unwell to attend the hospital if they have an emergency.

There have been a number of cases where stroke patients have put off going to Wexford General as they feel scared of picking up Covid 19 while waiting.

Dr Michael says the hospital is safe and is more prepared to deal with all kinds of patients than they were when the pandemic began:

