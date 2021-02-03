WEXFORD NURSING HOMES AT RISK AS CASES INCREASE EXPONENTIALLY – NHI

Cases of covid 19 in Nursing homes across Wexford are increasing exponentially according to the CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland.

Speaking to South East Radio news, Tadgh Daly says because of the high levels of community transmission and a missed opportunity to vaccinate residents sooner, the situation was inevitable.

Of the initial 77,000 vaccinations available, only 10% were distributed to nursing homes.

Head of the NHI, Daly says Wexford is suffering just like everyone else after doing so well for so long:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email