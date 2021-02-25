WEXFORD ON THE RIGHT TRACK BUT WE CAN’T EASE UP YET – DR BILL

A Wexford doctor is encouraging the public to keep up the good work and not to get complacent as we try rid the county of Covid 19.

The 14 day incidence rate in the now is now the 6th lowest in the country with just 5 cases of Coronavirus recorded here yesterday.

GP Dr Bill Lynch, who has surgeries in Enniscorthy and Wexford Town says he is seeing a 70% reduction in people presenting with Covid symptoms since the middle of January.

Dr Lynch says it’s good news, but he advises that we don’t ease up at this stage:

