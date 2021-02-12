WEXFORD PUBLIC TRANSPORT NEEDS TO BE READY FOR NEW UNIVERSITY – SOUTH EAST ON TRACK

Public transport in Wexford Town needs to be ready for the eventual opening of the Technological University in the South East

That’s the view of the group South East on Track who are making the case to reopen the Waterford/Wexford Rail Line.

The group says despite only 0.7% of people in the county using public transport to get to work, a new rail system is needed to deal with a possible influx of third level students.

Spokesperson Peter Branigan told the Morning Mix the current transport model in the county is outdated and needs to be revived:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email