There is a broad welcome from students across Wexford for the outcome of talks on this years Leaving Cert exam.

However, teacher unions are concerned over aspects of the exams with students to be given a choice between the written test and predictive grades.

The ASTI says it is disappointed projects will not be counted towards students’ grades.

Wexford representative of the Irish Second Level Sudent’s Union Mathew Colgan says students are happy with the outcome:

