A Wexford teacher says kids learn through experiencing which is becoming more difficult with remote learning.

Special needs education will resume later this month, after an agreement was reached between government and stakeholders.

But there’s no clear timeline for when mainstream schools will reopen, although the current restrictions do allow for it.

Vicky Barron is principal in CBS Wexford and says Primary teachers want to be back in the classroom engaging with pupils:

