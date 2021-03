The HSE have confirmed that 135 people have now lost their lives to Covid 19 in County Wexford since last March.

A futher 6 deaths were confirmed in the two week period until Friday the 19th of March.

19 further cases of coronavirus were reported in the county last night with the 14 day incidence rate now standing at 137.6

There are currently 6 cases of Covid 19 at Wexford General Hospital, down from 10 yesterday with 2 cases in the ICU.

