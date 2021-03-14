14 DAY RATE IN WEXFORD CONTINUES TO CLIMB WITH ANOTHER 11 CASES ADDED LAST NIGHT

11 more cases of Covid 19 were recorded in Wexford last night with the 14 day incidence rate showing an upward trend

A week ago today the figure was 73.5 per 100,000 of the population.

Today the rate now stands at 89.5.

There’s also concern around Wexford General Hospital where there are currently no general beds available for the public.

Only one critical care bed is free with more capacity available if needed.

The latest figures from the hospital show there are 9 people with the virus on the wards while 2 confirmed cases are still in the ICU.

