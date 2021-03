Gardai in the South East are asking the public to be vigilant after a major seizure of suspected stolen diesel on Monday.

2 people were arrested close to the Rower in County Kilkenny after Gardai stopped a vehicle while out on patrol.

Drums of diesel were located in boot and the occupants were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen property.

Both were later charged at Wexford District Court with numerous offences.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related