WEXFORD’S POTENTIAL OFF SHORE WIND ENERGY

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar spoke on Wednesday’s Morning Mix about the future of wind energy in Rosslare:

“The Government is really ambitious about off-shore wind, and we actually think that the initial boom in off-shore wind will be down the east coast initially before the west coast. I’d like to see Rosslare being the port that facilities that”.

Varadkar further explained how the Brexit Adjustment Reserve Fund that is coming up, estimated at a billion euro from Europe, will help Ireland adapt to Brexit and he thinks that this is the potential mechanism in which Government could put some of that money to improve the infrastructure in Rosslare.

Rosslare’s Port Manager Glen Carr also spoke to Alan, encouraging all Wexford’s local representatives to take action. He has this to say about Rosslare: “The further away from the off-shore wind that you are, the higher the cost of transportation that would be involved in these projects. But Alan, it’s really important that we get confirmation so we can move forward and put plans in place. We are ready for these off-shore wind. We just need the go-ahead to get on with it”.

Listening to both Varadkar and Carr, Fine Gael Deputy Paul Kehoe was put to task by Alan on Morning Mix. Kehoe said he has had a meeting with the IDA, both Seantor Malcolm Byrne and Deputy Brendan Howlin were on the call.

The issue of off-shore wind energy was raised in that call with the IDA, but Kehoe went on to say:

“I facilitated a meeting back in September with the company that are interested in the Rosslare area on off-shore wind energy, with their consultants, Wexford County Council and Glenn Carr. This will be gone somewhere else if we do not join the dots. It’s like pushing a large rock up a hill and its coming back down again. Glenn needs the investment in the port and the Tánaiste spoke about that there and I will be following up on that”.

