WEXFORD LANDMARKS TURN GREEN AHEAD OF ST PATRICK’S DAY

A number of high profile buildings have been turned green this weekend as the county builds up to another St Patrick’s Day under lockdown.

Enniscorthy Castle, St Mary’s Church in New Ross and the Georgia Southern University centre in Wexford Town are some of the landmarks which have been bathed in green light ahead of our national day on Wednesday.

As lockdown restrictions remain in place, there will be no major festival parades in the county this year with people encouraged to celebrate at home for 2021.

