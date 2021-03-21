A FIRST FOR DANONE IN WEXFORD

A unique first for a Wexford business has been launched on the market

Infant formula manufacturer Danone has just launched a tablet form of its product and its being produced at its facility at Rocklands in Wexford

The company has partnered with Japanese food manufacturer Mejii to produce the infant formula in tablet

Jean Michel Lequin, Director of Danone’s Wexford formula milk production facility said they believe introducing portion controlled and dosed formats will be a game changer for consumers.

